Transcript for Dalia Dippolito accused of plotting prison break by drone

Back now with those new questions about Dalia Dippolito, the woman now behind bars for trying to have her husband killed and was she trying to plot an escape with a drone? ABC's gio Benitez has the details. Good morning to you, gio. Reporter: Michael, good morning to you. Listen, people have been finding creative ways to use drones for years, but prisoners using drone, well, that's a whole new thing because if rigged up right, this could be much more than just an eye in the sky. Drones are so much a part of our everyday life that Amazon already completed its first drone package delivery in December. The customer receives their package. Reporter: But now it seems prisoners are looking at how this technology has helped inmates escape, Dalia Dippolito who was convicted of trying to have her husband killed in a murder-for-hire plot that was caught on tape. Is your husband Michael? Okay, I'm sorry to tell you, ma'am, he's been killed. Reporter: Was also recorded in a jailhouse phone call speaking to a man identified only as James. Prosecutors say she was enthusiastically discussing the escape of a South Carolina inmate after a drone delivered wire cutters. ABC news exclusively obtaining that call. He had somebody fly a drone over and drop off wire cutters and he cut wires and escaped from prison. And he put -- is there that's awesome. Everyone here was like pumped up when they read that. Reporter: James telling Dippolito who is currently serving a 16-year sentence that she couldn't pull off sump an escape at her current jail. The problem like it will never happen at gun club. God, settle down. Yeah, actually you're on the second floor so -- Crazy. Reporter: Her lawyer says prosecutors took the conversation out of context. There was nothing in this jailhouse phone call that indicates that Dalia Dippolito had any intent or plan to carry out to escape this jail. Reporter: While the popular Netflix show "Orange is the new black" showed a drone over the prison -- What is it? That's a drone. Reporter: The premise is neither fiction nor farfetched. Justice department documents obtained by "Usa today" report more than a dozen attempts to transport Cron traband like mobile phones and drugs into prisons by drones. Prosecutors point to the may arrest of two men trying to fly knives, drugs and phones into a medium security prison. Experts say policing the skies may be too difficult. Just about anyone can buy one of these at target or any store for less than $100. People just starting to figure out how easy this is to gain access to prisons using these devices and law enforcement and laws have not had an opportunity to catch up. Reporter: Dippolito is trying to be released on bond while she Ames her conviction but prosecutors say the recording proves she's a greater threat and flight risk. And while smuggling any contraband into a prison violates federal law, incredibly there's actually no law against flying a drone over a correctional facility. Michael. All right, thank you, gio. That's a new one. There needs to be a new law. Coming up, could this be

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.