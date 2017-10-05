'Dance Moms' star speaks out on prison sentence

More
Abby Lee Miller, sentenced to one year and one day in prison for bankruptcy fraud, says she "wasn't ever trying to hurt anyone."
3:39 | 05/10/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Dance Moms' star speaks out on prison sentence

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47319376,"title":"'Dance Moms' star speaks out on prison sentence","duration":"3:39","description":"Abby Lee Miller, sentenced to one year and one day in prison for bankruptcy fraud, says she \"wasn't ever trying to hurt anyone.\"","url":"/GMA/video/dance-moms-star-speaks-prison-sentence-47319376","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.