Transcript for The 'Dancing with the Stars' season 24 cast revealed live on 'GMA'

for it all morning long. Our big "Dancing with the stars" party. I'm here with "Dancing" host Tom Bergeron and I got to ask, who is ready to meet the full cast? And we've been talking. You think America is going to love this cast. I really hope so. I think they will. I think they will too. I know they will. Let's not make the people wait any more. Go get your partners, pros. Hit the music. ??? ??? it's just a good vibration ??? ??? it's just a sweet sensation ??? ??? it's just a good vibration ??? ??? it's just a sweet sensation ??? Look. Whoo-hoo! ??? ??? It's just a good vibration ??? ??? it's just a sweet sensation ??? ??? it's just a good vibration ??? ??? it's just a sweet sensation ??? ??? They're coming from everywhere. Hey. I'm excited. That was just a little taste. That's right. A sampling. A little sampling what we'll give. All right, celebrities, you thinking about that first dance? Are you thinking about that first dance out there are you going to be ready? You're not nervous, are you? You got it. You got it. I pity the fool. All right. By the way, that will be our season 24 drinking game, kids. Every time somebody says that. There you are, baby. Hi, Simone. We know that you are known for making your own moves when you're out there in gymnastics. You got your own dance moves you'll come up with. I think we'll do something. I don't know. We'll see. I hope so. I got to ask Mr. T., Sylvester Stallone found you and discovered you for what, "Rocky 3," right? Yes. You were a bouncer. A bouncer, yes. Did that teach you any moves at all in nightclubs. You don't want to move too much. You know, you want to get a good bounce. So basically I'm saying bouncers do not make good dancers. You know what I love, though, if anybody -- if anybody storms the stage like last season he can handle that too. That's right. That's right. We saw your moves from "Snl." Your "Snl" moves. So that translates, you know.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.