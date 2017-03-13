-
Now Playing: Danielle Steel Visits 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Danielle Steel Talks New Book, 'Prodigal Son'
-
Now Playing: The Vamps featuring Matoma perform live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Danielle Steel dishes on 'Dangerous Games' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: James Hewitt says he is not Prince Harry's father
-
Now Playing: Desiree Hartsock, Chris Siegfried dish on 'The Bachelor' finale
-
Now Playing: Who will receive the final rose on 'The Bachelor'?
-
Now Playing: Criss Angel rushed to hospital after stunt goes awry
-
Now Playing: 'Bachelor' finale sneak peek: Nick would be 'devastated' to leave alone
-
Now Playing: Demi Lovato gets slimed at Kid's Choice Awards
-
Now Playing: Getting ready for March Madness
-
Now Playing: Magician Criss Angel back on stage after a stunt that went wrong landed him in the hospital
-
Now Playing: Magician Criss Angel passes out during upside-down stunt and is rushed to the hospital
-
Now Playing: Celine Dion lends voice to live-action 'Beauty and the Beast'
-
Now Playing: PAW Patrol Live! 'Race to the Rescue'- behind the scenes look
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' hot list: Emma Watson on playing a 'rebellious' princess
-
Now Playing: Princess Kate's private secretary to depart
-
Now Playing: Mandy Moore on almost giving up acting
-
Now Playing: Mandy Moore sings the song that inspired her to get into music
-
Now Playing: Toddler throws royal tantrum before Queen Elizabeth II