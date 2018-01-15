Transcript for Darren Criss opens up about playing a serial killer in the 'Versace' series

You got on know him on the hit show "Glee." Now he's playing a very different role in American crime story's the assassination of Gianni Versace. Congratulations. I just watched it. It's a wild ride. It is. You play Andrew Cunanan. The man who murdered Versace when you were 10 years old. What was your reaction to the story? I knew as much as most people tuning in know about it. I think, whether or not you're in fashion or anything. I think as fares a -- cultural knowledge, people know that jianni was murdered at the steps of his home in the late '90s. I vaguely remember knowing it was a young man, half filipino. It was interesting to me as a half filipino kid. That's the tip of the iceberg. We have fine episodes to cover something. The assassinati of ji yanny Versace happens in the first few minutes. We have a lot going on. It's interesting. I don't want to give too much away. The series creator, Ryan Murphy, the creator of "Glee." He said you were his first and only choice for this role. And he also said that he knew you were capable of great darkness. Because I'm a dark dude. Can't you tell? I'm such an insidious presence. No, I mean, I appreciate that. It's more of him giving me a vote of confidence as an actor than -- than a judgment of me being a -- sullen person, I should hope. But, no, I appreciate his faith in me. I mean, I -- I joke about this. I don't mean it with -- I'm not trying to be indignant. Actors act. We're actors. Hopefully, we're capable of great darkness and great light. That's the nature of our jobs. I'm glad that he -- That he noticed. That he noticed, yes, yes. I hope I was up to part. And you're surrounded by other actors who H really know how to do their craft. P Penelope Cruz. Edgar Ramirez. We have good actors on the show. It was like playing with the big lesion. I feel like I made varsity being around these incredible folks. How about Ricky martin. Let's not forget how good he is. There was some perks to working with Ricky. He would have you over to his house for major sing-alongs. And in Los Angeles. He had us all get together and have time. Because, I wouldn't spend time with him on set. Yeah, we had some fun. If I go to someone's house and it's Ricky martin's house, I'm going to bring my guitar and find an excuse to play "Living la Vida loca" with Ricky martin. I did, by the way. And he liked? Oh, yeah. He's cool. Think he's okay with the fact that guys like me go, you're Ricky martin. He goes, yes, I am. Yes, I am. We liked. We loved this. I want to make sure everybody knows. You said nine episodes. Everybody, the assassination of Gian Gianni Versace premiers Wednesday night on FX. Don't miss it. Thank you so much for visiting

