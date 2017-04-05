Transcript for Dave Bautista reveals unusual 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' makeup-removal trick

But first, boy, oh, boy, we have a guest that went from the wrestling ring to the big screen. He was once a WWE heavyweight world champion, now he's drax in "Guardians of the galaxy volume 2." Dave Bautista. ??? How are you? How are you? Good to see you. A hug, welcome. Thank you. Big teddy bear. Big teddy bear. Thank you. How are you? Good to see you. How are you? You're so good in these movies. Thank you so much. They like you. Yeah, they like you a lot. We got firefighters our back to just in case he gets in there. Here we go, the second time around. Yeah. First of all, it's exciting, fun, it's funny. You have to work your comedic chops in this one. A little bit. I have them actually which a lot of people are surprised for some reason. Did we read you didn't think you were funny. I don't think I'm funny at all. Come on. No, not at all. Got a new one out and you have to do that one too. Excellent. Let's show a little bit of the movie. Not only funny but sentimental. A scene with your wife. I first met pie belove at a war rally. Everyone in the village flailed about, dancing, except one woman. My ovette. I knew immediately she was the one for me. Most melodic song in the world could be playing, she wouldn't even tap her foot. Wouldn't move a muscle. One might assume she was dead. That does sound pretty hot. When I first read that scene I didn't see the humor in it at all and just didn't get it. No, I read through it and was like, that's not funny then I didn't realize till we did the tape amongst cast and I was -- people are just laughing out loud and started to click how funny it was. I don't find myself funny. It's pretty funny. Now we heard Zoe Saldana's makeup regime. Yours is pretty involved as well and sauna and shaving cream. Oh, yeah, it does. So, that's to remove -- yeah, the great part about it it goes on very fast. About an hour and a half which is great for me. The first was four to six hours. The bad part is that it's very abrasive like glue so to get it off I have to sit in a Sean ma for about an hour and so what we do is first they rub shaving cream all over me because it helps to loosen up the makeup. It's really awful. We've gotten some strange looks but so I got my team, they rub shaving cream all over me. I get in the sauna for 20 minutes by myself then three guys join me and they start, you know, scrubbing this make enough on. Did anyone take video of it. I'm sure we have some very embarrassing -- Just a fair question. Yeah. That is a journalist. Talk to us about Kurt Russell. We've heard great things from your co-stars about him. Were you starstruck a little bit. I was a little tar struck. So first I was starstruck when I met him at the table read I couldn't help but fan boy on him. I had all the usual questions, and he was a little -- I think he was a little annoyed but he just kind of -- he put up with it. Sounds like August of you were doing it. Chris Pratt. How can you not? Looking at this guy he's Hollywood royalty to us and watched him growing up but the best thing about him is he just blended right in with us. Didn't set himself apart. He wanted to be a part of the cast and very, very social and down to Earth and he's a conversationalist. He really likes to talk. I clicked with him on everything except politics. Don't talk politics with Kurt. But, yeah, no. No, I just -- I just love him, man. Such a great guy. You know, did a little research on you. What is this about vintage lunch boxes that you're into? That's right. I think we may have one to add to your collection, Sal is going to bring it out to you. Here's one. Not exactly vintage. No. All right. So this is my publicist says they have a gift for you and I said is it a "Good morning America" lunch box. They said no. There is now. Thank you so much. This is awesome. Thank you. Congratulations. "Guardians of the galaxy volume 2" hits theaters on Friday. It was fun last night out there at the premiere. Everybody had a great time here.

