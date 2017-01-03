Transcript for David Cassidy reveals details about dementia battle

We are back with the big board. Dr. Besser is here at the table for our first story and we want 0 get to that right away. David Cassidy, "The partridge family" star revealing new details about his battle with dementia. In an exclusive interview with Dr. Phil that airs today here's a little of it. What was the first symptom that you noticed? When friends of yours or family members begin to say to you, remember I just told you this two days ago and there's no memory of it. That's when I began to be very concerned. Was that what caused you to say I need to go get myself checked. Oh, my god, yes. Memory loss, Dr. B. Yeah, as we get older we all forget some things, where did we put our keys or miss an appointment but one of the scary things about dementia is that it comes on slowly and so you may not realize that there's a big problem and it's often someone who knows you well who says, you know, there's something wrong here and that's a hard thing to say to somebody so when they do that's when you really need to get checked. Also in that interview with Dr. Phil he did not -- in some recent -- in a recent performance he forgot some lyrics and slurred his words. He denied he had any alcohol. But he has struggled with alcohol addiction and does that accelerate dementia? You know, there are many different causes of dementia, Alzheimer's disease is the leading cause, but chronic alcohol abuse is damaging to the brain, that can cause dementia. High blood pressure that causes mini strokes can cause dementia and no one test so all of these Dhar for some people with dementia there are many different factors that come together and may have Alzheimer's but also may have problem with their brain from chronic alcoholism. As David and others have talked about, it runs in his family, so you want to get tested but what do you do when -- One of the hottest areas for research is looking at genetics of dementia. Genetics of Alzheimer's disease. For certain types there is a strong link early Alzheimer's so he's on the border. Anything below 65 is considered early. But there's some family where in the 30s, 40s, 50s, there there is a strong genetic link. Most doctors don't do genetic testing. There's not much they can say there except maybe offer early drug trials for those really early cases but what they'll say is live a brain healthy life. You know, avoid smoking, if you drink, drink in moderation, keep your bleep under control and if people recognize something is going on get checked early so that they can evaluate you and see what's going on. All right. Thank you for the advice, doctor. We appreciate that. And next up, that blockbuster book deal for the Obamas. After a heated bidding war between major publishers, penguin random house landing the rights to the former president and first lady's book deal worth reportedly $60 million. Yeah, I said that right, robin. Cokie Roberts joins us now. Cokie, we've seen -- that's a lot of money for twoing boos or a few books. How does this compare to books from other former presidents. President Clinton reportedly got 15 million, president bush, 10 millions. Mrs. Clinton, 8 million so it's a lot more money but it is eye-popping. I'm told that it is probably including foreign rights and that both of the Obamas are very popular abroad and so that they could make a lot of money off of their books selling them abroad. You think that's primarily the reason why a publisher is willing to pay this amount? I've also heard, robin, this will amuse you, that Michelle Obama's book is really the book that people are interested in and that they did them together probably so that she wouldn't be getting more than president Obama. To say tve the former president's ego. And marriage perhaps. These books are highly anticipated. The second I think everyone read it said we can't wait to read it. What do you think we can expect from the books and when will they hit the bookshelves? Apparently according to reports they should come out next year so the two of them have to get writing, get cracking but Mrs. Obama's book is likely to be the story of her life and she's told us a lot of the story of her life, but we certainly haven't seen it written by her and president Obama has sold very successful books before. We can expect that again. When he was in town, cokie, recently, oh, my goodness and everybody thought he was here to work on a book deal but the crowd that came out to see him spontaneously was something else. All right, cokie. That is New York. Thank you, cokie. Rich, as well.

