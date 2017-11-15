Transcript for What day would you make a national holiday?

morning and I got a question for everybody at home. I got a question for everybody here in the audience. Who loves a day off? Really? Not me. I don't love a day off but obviously if you guys are having one off today because you're here. If not you're in trouble. We all know most companies give off Thanksgiving and give off Christmas and give off new year's. Spotify will change things up and actually allowing employees to swap those days off for alternate dates of their choosing. Yeah, they call it -- they said giving their employees flexibility and freedom to create what is close to their heart. We asked and people got creative. Here's some answers. One, the day after super bowl Sunday. Smart. The other one, June 21st, the first day of summer. I like that one. Mrt You. Like that. The day after daylight savings to be able to adjust and get back on track. I'll take that too. I know. I'll take all of chose, check, check. I agree on this. Friday. Every Friday. Every Friday. Every Friday. Friday. Monday too. Monday and Friday. If you guys could do that, though, would you change anything? Halloween. Halloween. You'd take Halloween off. Yeah, I wouldn't have to come in here and dress up. Really is very -- he's not kidding. Spoken like a man hot off the press. I would take my birthday off. The day after my birthday. I would take my birthday but pie birthday is a major holiday this year, it's Thanksgiving so -- my way of just saying, oh. Oh. Oh, no. I'll be thinking about you. But it was a bummer as a kid when it fell on Thanksgiving. It was but as an adult it's fine. Doesn't matter as much. Did you say -- did you say what day. I said the day after my birthday that way I can have fun on my birthday. We'll have a whole lot of fun right now, thank you, Michael. Our next guest has been turning heads and letters on the hit show "Wheel of fortune." Can you believe this for 35 years now. She's here to celebrate. She's here to celebrate the opening of a brand-new exhibit looking back on the show's history. Please welcome the one and only Vanna white. ??? 24 karat magic in the air ??? Mwah. Hey. Good to see you. How are you? I'm great. Great. Hi, everybody. Hi. Thank you. Who doesn't love Vanna white. Ah. Hi. 35 years, what do you think it's about that show? You know what, it's a family show. I mean you turn on the TV and there's so much negative stuff going on and to have the show for 35 year, it's been around so many people. Families just grow up with it. It's fun. It's fun. Appointment television. You can play along too at home. Absolutely. I love getting. We'll play in a minute. I want to share with everybody a new exhibit opens today in new York and takes us on a trip down memory lane of Vanna's dresses, gowns because they are spectacular. Over the years -- is it true we have heard that you have never worn the same gown twice. That is true. Really? Yes. I have worn over 6700 gowns. Never the same one twice. Is it true only one mistake in 35 years. You had to bring that up, didn't you? Yes, I turned the wrong letter. The puzzle was either Dr. Spock or Mr. Spock, I can't remember. I was so traumatized and I turned the "D" or the "M" and it was wrong. What happened? They threw the puzzle out and pretended like the whole thing never happened. Let's play. We love the game so much we got to play and can't have you here without playing our version of "Wheel of fortune." Okay. Yes. We invited a super fan. Her name is Yolanda right there with her mom. It is her birthday. Both of our birthdays. Oh, happy birthday. Before we get started what do you love most about the game. The show is so much fun. We've been watching it forever. Vanna is so execute and did know the trivia about the dress, it's great. It's fun. We'll test your knowledge and see how big of a fan you really are. We'll put ten seconds on the clock to solve this puzzle. The category is Vanna's favorite food. Let's put R, S, T, N, L and E on the board. I know what it is. Yolanda. You better be ready. Right now. Vanna's favorite food. Oh, I know -- Give her another letter. One more. Giver her an M. Give herrage M. I don't know. I don't know. It's hard. Is it that's a tough one. Mashed potatoes. Oh. When you play the game you don't go home empty handedle we'll give you a "Wheel of fortune" goody bag, so there you are. It's right there. A lot of goodies from your favorite show. Happy birthday. Oh. Vanna, thank you for coming. I actually have -- I think I'm going to go see this. This is an amazing exhibit. See all these dresses and all of us here are fans. My mom thinks this is the one show you could master. The way you andat are after all these years. And we've never had one argument in that many years. I believe it. Number one question he said he's asked. Where is Vanna everywhere he goes. Come on over tonight. We'll be there. Okay? "Wheel of fortune," 35 years America's game at the paley center in New York that opens today. Coming up singer Mary J. Blige like you've never seen her

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.