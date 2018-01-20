Transcript for Day four of victim testimonies against ex-USA gymnastics doctor

We do want to turn to the biggest stars of U.S. Gymnastics confronting their former team doctor who pleaded guilty to abusing his young female patients. Lead athletes facing Dr. Larry Nassar during his sentencing and Eva pilgrim is here about the impact statements. Woman after woman telling their stories, victim statements during the sentencing hearing for former sports doctor Larry Nassar, many were little girs when they were sexually assaulted by a man they were going to for help. Disgraced former doctor Larry Nassar breaking down in court as his victims spoke. Wow. Be strong. What have you done? Reports Nassar shaking taking off his glasses and wiping away tears. More than 100 women expected to speak during the sentencing for the former doctor found guilty of sexually assaulting young gymnasts and others telling them it was a medical treatment. You hid for years behind olympic rings and a Spartan head but there is nowhere left for you to hide, Larry. Reporter: Olympic gold medalist Aly raisman taking the stand a part of what she calls an army of survivors giving her former abuser a warning. The tables have turned, Larry. We are here. We have our voices and we are not going anywhere. And now, Larry, it's your turn to listen to me. I'm no longer a victim. I'm a survivor. Reporter: Raisman showing the strength and grit she's known for in competition staring straight at the former team doctor for usa gymnastics and Michigan state as she spoke. Treatments with you were mandatory. You took advantage of that. Lying on my stomach with you on my bed insisting that your inappropriate touch would help to heal my pain. Reporter: No tears, instead determination and anger directed not just at Nassar but also at usa gymnastics. An organization that I feel is rotting from the inside. Reporter: Raisman's former teammate Jordyn Wieber facing Nassar with a similar sentiment. The lack of accountability from usag, usoc and Michigan state have caused me and many other girls to remain shameful, confused and disappointed. There are growing calls for the Michigan state president to be fired. The school's board of trustees asked the state to investigate. Msu denied covering up his abuse while the olympic committee say they are taking steps to protect athletes going forward. Those statements from the survivors are incredibly powerful and brave really. And the number. The judge will going to allow these victims to continue to speak until everyone has had their moment, right? She is going to let all of them have their moment to say pair piece. Appreciate it. Let's send things over to

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.