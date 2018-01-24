2 dead, 18 wounded in high school shooting More The suspect, a 15-year-old male student, was taken into custody after the shooting at Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky, officials said. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for 2 dead, 18 wounded in high school shooting This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: 1 dead, several wounded in shooting at high school; suspect in custody

