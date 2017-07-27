1 dead, 7 injured after incident at Ohio State Fair

More
Eyewitness Julian Bellinger tells "GMA" he heard people screaming for the ride to slow down and then saw people falling after the Fire Ball ride at the Ohio State Fair broke apart mid-air.
5:24 | 07/27/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 1 dead, 7 injured after incident at Ohio State Fair

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48879951,"title":"1 dead, 7 injured after incident at Ohio State Fair","duration":"5:24","description":"Eyewitness Julian Bellinger tells \"GMA\" he heard people screaming for the ride to slow down and then saw people falling after the Fire Ball ride at the Ohio State Fair broke apart mid-air.","url":"/GMA/video/dead-injured-incident-ohio-state-fair-48879951","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.