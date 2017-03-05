Transcript for Deadly floods slam the Midwest

We turn to those deadly floods across the midwest. Damaging hundreds of homes and forcing evacuations. Now, more heavy rain is moving in and ABC's Alex Perez is on the ground in eureka, Missouri, with all the latest. Good morning, Alex. Reporter: Hey, good morning, Michael. You know, this is supposed to be one of the main streets through downtown here but take a look. It looks more like a river. The sandbags are in place but the big problem here, the rain has been relentless. Here in Missouri, the rising waters wreaking havoc for residents where flooding has claimed five lives. In eureka, the coast guard navigating streets overflowing with water by boat. The show me state already hit with at least 12 inches of rain and more expected to come this week. Amounts could range from 1 to 3 plus inches over the next few days. Reporter: The merrimac river at nearly historic levels. Floodwaters damaging at least 200 homes so far and threatening to overflow into 1500 others. The flooding leaving many stranded. Officials closing at least 270 roads even suspending amtrak service. I can't stress enough that if there's water on that roadway, do not go into it. Reporter: But neighbors banning together working around the clock filling and stacking sandbags. The bags come off the truck, go all the way down the line. Reporter: And to make matters worse here they are now bracing for another possible three to four inches of rain here in the next couple of days. Michael. All right, thank you, Alex. That's a lot of water.

