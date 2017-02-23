Transcript for Deal and Steals: The best bargains on all things that sparkle and shine

The moment we've been waiting for, the those oscar-inspired "Deals & steals." Tory Johnson is here with bargains that make you look and feel like a star and up to 70% off. And, Tory, we're going to start with like an audience favorite, right? Yes, we are. So we partnered with all these companies starting with Marlon Schick. Actually Lara Spencer wears them very regularly around here but this is the first time we are bringing this necklace collection. What I love bit, you choose the semiprecious stone, beaded necklace, three choice and mix and match all the charms so all of the individual charms which are home tight with pave crystals are sold individually so that you can either buy one necklace, five charm, three charm, sort of mix and match so you can get a lot of bang and wear it short like I am or long. So versatile and unbelievable price. Individually, starting from 44 to $82. Everything is slashed by at least 66% so 14 to $28. You get a lot of bang for your buck with that. A bill whoo out of the crowd on that one. Thank you. Next up Amelia rose, what I love about this, it's a faceted qua quartz bracelet and open it up to wrap it around. There is a magnetic closure. I have big hands. You can open it. Open it. So gorgeous colors to choose from. So you can choose one, several, you want one, several -- By the time we finish this segment I'll have it on. What I love you can stack them and the colors are so incredibly soothing there's a bright red online too. You cannot go wrong with anything from Amelia rose. These wraps normally $66. We have slashed these by 70%. 20 bucks. 20 bucks. Okay. Because we can never have enough bling Daniella suede, leather with a little bling and magnetic closure. Now my wrist is too big. I can't win. It's still beautiful. It's beautiful. These -- the deal is $20 and I'm like skipping ahead. So excited. Leather pave. The most stunning earrings, Lara spotted some she thinks would look gorgeous at the oscars. Normally all range from 42 to 91 slashed by 67% so everything you see here plus more online. 14 to $29. Sock, so you were admiring this. These are from one voice. These are beanies with bluetooth speakers built into the ears. So, you're walking down the street in style. Warmth. Hands -- no wires that are, you know, kenging you and you get to do that. What's in his ears? I want those. Also sleep masks as well, big assortment when you go on line, phenomenal deal, 49 to 70 all slashed by 57%, 20 to 30 bucks and free shipping from 1voice. Okay. Teeth whitening. This is super cool, the sonic pro two in one, this special toothbrush plus the two different whitening gels. What's great this uses blue blig light technology to kill bacteria and whiten at the same time. Everything all at once built-in timer. Normally $129, this one is slashed in half, $64.50 from go smile. Last but not least Vivian Lu. These insoles that go into high heels that allow you to walk four times longer without the pain in high heels because it shifts the way that your foot is. Comes in a variety of size, normally $29, 14.50 for pain free walking in heels. There you go, ladies. You know what, something that is also pain-free everybody is going home with Daniela suede

