Transcript for Deals and steals: Bargains on summer fashion must-haves

"Deals & steals." Tory Johnson is here with bargains. So first up we partnered up with models that will help us with this wrap. Smii, Amaya and anastasia. The same piece that they're all wearing and yet so many different ways you can wear it. Five different ways with the little coconut buckle that comes with it that you see on simi. Amaya has it tied at the shoulder and anastasia wearing it open. Beach to street, vice versa. The kind of piece that can travel easily. Folds up into this tiny little thing, fabulous and I love the razor back. Spin around and let the camera see the back. You put it on and it stays in place. Unlike so many different sarongs that don't and a fabulous deal. Three sizes, extra small to 4x. So norm Amelie $38 slashed in half, 19 bucks for a wrap. Okay. Okay. So these are skinny tees and so here's what makes them skinnyteesome. This material is the perfect combination of both spandex and nylon so if you feel it it's got like just the right amount of stretch so it slims and smooths without suffocating and most importantly all of them are a little long. That is key. So you have a tiny little tush but for those of us who don't -- Everyone can deal with this. These come in classic and plus, huge assortment of colors and necklines. Wear it alone. You can layer, it so many option, 28 to $52 slashed by at least 57% and higher, $12 to $19. Okay. Quilted koalas. This is a really fabulous tote bag. Zipper on top. Variety of three pockets on the inside. Two on the outside. You can sort of stash all your stuff. You always need the pockets on the inside. I got to check these out. There they are. Confirmed, Tory. You're not lying. Bubble wrap in here to make it look good in baby bag too. Magazine bag, laptop bag. Normally $98, these are slashed big time by 61%, $38. Any of the colors. Okay. I love these. Oh. So magnetic, so it's super simple. Easy on and off magnetic. There you go. Red, leather, genuine leather for all. The pieces. Oh, you'd like two of them. Stack. That's the idea so you have the little evil eye crystal. There's triple wraps, double wraps. Single wraps. Solid colors, with the crystals. You can't go Wong with all of these. Put these halfway up your arm. Day to night. 28 to 60 normally all slashed by 50% to 68%. 14 to $19. Okay. Slap watch. Let me -- More bracelets. So, this is a slap watch. Are you ready? Oh, my gosh. Here you go. Here you go. This is my childhood. That's your childhood. It brings back big smiles. And it's functional. More than just slapping going on. 20 different styles and we have these amazing -- Hot dogs. There's hot dogs. Footballs. Popclrn. There's a huge assortment of styles and incredible deal. Normally $22. These are slashed in half, $11. $11. What these do to me. Hold on. We're over here now. Focus. Huge assortment. Everything is made with certified organic ingredients. This is their green apple collection. Brightening powerhouse. I'm obsessed with the serum, age defying serum. Age defying moisturize enand cleanser, anything age defying, we love it but like the green apple. It is fabulous on these. $12 to $52 slashed in half. $6 to $26. You are a sight. I mean, I love skin care but you buried the watches in there. All right. Okay. We got our girls out here. We've got a giveaway. It might be my arms. Everyone is going home with products from ilza Schwartz jewelry, skinnytees and jewelry.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.