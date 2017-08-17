Transcript for Deals and steals: Must-haves for $20 and under

Tory and the great thing is they all start at $20 or less. Can't beat that, right? We can't beat it. Only thing we can do is get started. Let's go. So first up, I love this company. So this is my eco bag. So you get this tote bag and then inside this convenient bag are all of these, four different bags, groceries not included. But you get four different bag, one of which is insulated like this so anything that's frozen or needs to be chilled will go into there so for people who don't want to use paper or plastic at the grocery store or a green market often to pick up fruits and vegetables this, is an amazing company. It's very sturdy bags and it conveniently stores in this tiny little thing which you can't beat. Because of the environment you carry it around and reusing things normally $25 slashed in half, $12.50. Groceries not included. You know that stadiums have mandatory clear bag policies so you can't go into the stadium with a closed backpack or a big bag so you have to stuff things in your pocket. Stadium bag is a genius solution. Clear, stadium compliant. Pocket on the outside. Pocket right here. All of your stuff can be convenient and security can see exactly what you have there so you're not going to cause any problems. Everyone else can too. That's okay. Normally four different colors. It's all good when going to a stadium. Should be like that. Normally $30. Slashed in half, 15 bucks for a stadium bag. Okay. So monkey masks. I'll have you open this one up for me. Monkey mat on "Gma." Sorry, we can't -- no one can see but you got it. So this was on "Shark tank." Lori Greiner and mark Cuban invested this this company. Do you feel the corner weighted edges so instead of a bulky blanket you can take this anywhere. Indoor or outdoor. These girls are giving little rabbit ears behind you here. Mckenna and Macy and what's great is that these fold into a tiny little pouch just like this so if you want to have a little picnic in times square. There you go, girls. A variety of styles and sizes. Normally 20 to $35 all slashed in half 10 to 17.50 for the monkey mat. We've got two helpers. Here Bruce and Erica from Florida and Memphis, Tennessee. And this is sprigs so you've got Bruce here with the arm band. Showing off that bicep. Showing off that bicep. He wondered if we had one that would fit him. We do. It fits his big phone as well. You can see it has a little hole in it so you can string your ear buds or headphone, holds everything if you're going for a run, ear's or just out here in times square then there's the wrist wallet which I love here has two convenient things. A little pocket here you could put credit cards and cash and a zippered compartment here, her keys are in here. So you don't have to have a purse. Look. You're just smiling perfectly. She's the best. So a variety of styles and sizes to choose from. Somebody on the go whether on the go on the treadmill or out and about in times square, sprigs is for you. Everything is slashed in half so $10 to $12 for this. Thank you, guys. Thank you. So I've got a test for you. So you're going -- in one swipe you'll take this brush this direction right here, swipe it up. Look at that. You got all your pet hair right in there. That's what Lilly brush. Is this is specially designed the way it's constructed. Nylon bristles helps to collect pet hair whether it's on carpet, comforter, clothing. The little one to be ablth to use in your car. The full size, these are the minis. This is -- if you have a pet you want one of these brushes. Come here. It works on people's clothing only. Poor Eddie. Yeah -- It works. To the to be used on the pet but where the pet leaves its hair. Depending on the size you choose $13 to $20 slashed in half, $6.50 to 10 bucks. Okay, and then we can't end without some bling. All from this. Magnetic closure bracelets. Super easy on and off. Variety of earrings. All cz in a variety of colors. You want this jewelry because you get big sparkle. Low price, slashed by 64%. $15 to 20 bucks. You got it. She does it again. And, you know, we partnered with all of these companies on these great deals. Get the details on our website. Tory, you're awesome. "Game of thrones" Jaime

