Transcript for Deals and Steals on hot holiday gifts

pick -- tart your holiday shopping with Tory Johnson's "Deals & steals" and Tory has something for everyone on your list, of course, all starting at just 6 buck. Starting at 6 bucks with mattel. Mattel, toys, I love. A remote control. Look at that. That's amazing. You can also make it flip around. Push that in the middle. Do something. Make it do something. I don't know what I'm doing. You should have given that to me. I gave you this because you're princess. Do this princess wand and see what happens here. ??? Magic. Michael. We've got a huge assortment of toys not just the two these two are playing with of the hottest toy, normally 30 to $100, everything is slashed in half. 15 to $50 and free shipping from mattel. Oh, I love free shipping. The kids are enjoying themselves too. The kids are having fun. Worked hard to recruit a kid to play. You unfurl this one. You guys are going to help us. Northwest, we've got all these blankets. Come on, you guys. Show them. We have these amazing blankets in every single team, baseball, football, hockey, basketball. A blanket. It's a throw. Tapestries and Disney ones and the back sacks so big assortment for any sports lover. Normally 14 to 40. Everything slashed by at least 50%. So 6 to 20 bucks. Olaf over there too. You thought of everything. Olaf. Michael Todd beauty. For everyone who loves a good beauty -- I love this. There is an exfoliator. A cleanser, the best possible cleanser. There's a variety. The flawless makeup air brush makeup brush. Just a big assortment, the Dermo planing device. Six different devices and the only place you find these unbelievable patterns so you love these things but pick a pattern you know you love or somebody else is going to love. And the men too. Like my -- Yes. You do need to exfoliate. Thank you tore that public service announcement. He always does. Normally 79 to 149 but everything is slashed way over 50%. So 39% to 59 from Michael Todd. Biggest assortment. Make sure you moisture goes in. Something else this guy loves, candles. This is a small business in new York City. All of these candles are -- highly concentrated. These are the travel ones attached so highly concentrated based on just really phenomenal fragrances, my favorite is this one. This is a 3465. You burn this two hours -- you burn that two hours a day, two hours a day for -- it will last the entire year. Two hours a day. Here's what's cool. Every 180 hours it's going to change fragrance by the season. It's phenomenal. For less than 50 cents a day that's beautiful. Seasons? Yes. Normally 50 to 360. All slashed in half, 25 to 180 but 50 cents a day for relaxation. Amazing. Camden forge. If you are entertaining at all for Thanksgiving, holidays, upgrade the plastic to beautiful cutlery. Everything here. Normally 25 to 130. All slashed by at least 56%. 11 to 40 for this big assortment. You can't beat ha. And then finally, jany's cakes. Come around here. I brought you your own platter. Why not one for Michael. You'll share. No, she won't. Oprah's favorite pound cake ever. There's a variety of for Thanksgiving. Gingerbread, rum, Italian, chocolate, normally $36 to $40, everything slashed in half, 18 to 20 bucks. You keep that. While you eat that I'll take

