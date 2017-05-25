Deals and steals: Summer must-haves for $20 and under

More
Tory Johnson brings discounts of up to 60 percent off on sunglasses, sunscreen, flip-flops and more summer essentials.
4:00 | 05/25/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Deals and steals: Summer must-haves for $20 and under

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47626863,"title":"Deals and steals: Summer must-haves for $20 and under","duration":"4:00","description":"Tory Johnson brings discounts of up to 60 percent off on sunglasses, sunscreen, flip-flops and more summer essentials. ","url":"/GMA/video/deals-steals-summer-haves-20-47626863","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.