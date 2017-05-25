-
Now Playing: Deals and steals: Bargains on summer must-haves
-
Now Playing: Saving money with President's Day deals
-
Now Playing: 'Tootsie' heads to Broadway
-
Now Playing: Gordon Ramsay judges the 'GMA' battle of the burgers
-
Now Playing: Chelsea Manning to speak in exclusive ABC News interview
-
Now Playing: Deals and steals: Summer must-haves for $20 and under
-
Now Playing: The best advice from movie characters
-
Now Playing: Javier Bardem dishes on playing the villain in new 'Pirates of the Caribbean' movie
-
Now Playing: Teacher who surprised her student with news he could graduate appears live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Inside Pandora: The World of Avatar at Disney World
-
Now Playing: Is your lack of sleep killing you?
-
Now Playing: Sea lion, bonobo incidents with humans raise safety concerns
-
Now Playing: Robin Roberts voices character on 'Doc McStuffins'
-
Now Playing: BBB issues nationwide warning about Payless Car Rental
-
Now Playing: Advertisers abandon Sean Hannity in wake of conspiracy theories
-
Now Playing: Manchester United scores victory amid city's grief
-
Now Playing: Guardian reporter recounts run-in with GOP candidate
-
Now Playing: Tornadoes wreak havoc across the South
-
Now Playing: Authorities found bomb-making workshop in Salman Abedi's home
-
Now Playing: White House reacts to CBO score of health care bill