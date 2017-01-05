Transcript for Deals and steals on wheels: Chicago

and Tory Johnson is crossing the country all week long bringing big savings right to your door. Her first stop, Chicago and Tory is live there at millennium park. Good morning, Tory. This is amazing, Chicago really came out for us this morning. We are celebrating small business all week starting with some of Chicago's best. You got the whole city, whole city turned out for you, Tory, the Chicago bulls team, mascot, the dancers are there, the luvabulls which I love that and Benny the bull. Clark the cub from the Chicago cubs and one of their star pitchers Kerry wood is there with you and I'm going to turn it over to you guys, so take it away. All right, so, yes, so, Kerry decided to join us this morning. We're so happy to have him. Even more impressive than your baseball record really is the work your family foundation is doing here in Chicago with kids. A mentoring program, a minicamp so we thought you are the perfect guy to help us with "Deals & steals" if thank you. We're trying to do our part. Welcome to Chicago. I'm here to help you. Excellent, all right. So we know motivational Monday is a little bit of a theme as we go. First up inspired generations, a company started by a woman robin Cohen when she was 50 and said I'm going to start a company that brings positive tift everywhere and started passing out little teeny token -- little heart bowl, happy face bowls, all food safe so you can use it for foods. One of my favorites is the Servi serving peas and a good deal to make you smile too. Normally $30 to $98 but you're helping us out with the deal. 50% off. 15 to $39 depending on what you choose. Okay, amazing cosmetics. This is a company started by two best friends, a makeup artist and brutety product junkie who said the one product we are missing in our bag is amazing concealer and so that's what they created. Amazing concealer. There's three different type, illuminate, hydrate, ooh. Yeah. It is ooh because it is ultra pigmented, water resistant, flawless finish. This is what everybody needs to start in the morning and an incredible deal on these huge assortment, not just what you see here but also online. Normally 27 to $42 but Kerry? $13.50 to $21 and free shipping. We love that. Bucket feet. A Chicago favorite. This he's got storefronts here in Chicago. This is an artist canvas. Every time you purchase a pair of bucketfeet shoe you're supporting a small business and artist as well and best-sellers for women's and kids. You every shoe tells a story. All are limited edition, 30 to $95, normally but, of course, what do you got? 15 to $47.50. This company, you are beautiful started with this sticker, Matthew Hoffman the founder created the sticker and put up 100 around caught and started to watch people smile and Oprah Winfrey took notice. 15 years later 3.5 million stickers have been created. It's become a movement here in Chicago. So you can get stickers, t-shirts, they come from extra small to 2xl. Advertise ra sortment you'll find on our website. Normally 10 to $35. These are slashed $5 to $17.50. A savings of 50% off Michael, pretty good, right? Job well done and, Tory, you have a special surprise for the people at you are beautiful because they've done so much to help other people feel great about themselves. What is that surprise? They have. So not only do we love the company, but our sponsor, vistaprint loves this company too and so you guys at you are beautiful have made such an impact in the community, vistaprint is giving you $10,000. Thank you so much. We really appreciate it. You can't see that check. Want to hold that? You can't see that check. $10,000 to create an art installation someplace in a business community here in Chicago that needs it. Oh, that's awesome. Yeah, we can't wait to do that. Thank you very much for the support. We'll keep on supporting. Thank you to vistaprint, thank you, you guys. And Tory also sent us a little something right here and we're going to open this up and reveal what we have right there. There you go. And the great thing is everybody here in our studio is going home

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.