Transcript for Debra Winger on how 'An Officer and a Gentleman' was almost never released

As can you hear we have a great aud audience and a very special guest. You know her from "Terms of endearment" and "An officer and a gentleman" and now she's back on the big screen in "The lovers." Please welcome Debra winger. Hi. Good morning, Debra. The hot seat. Wow. I know. You people are excited. It's Monday morning. Very early. They're happy -- They're happy to see you. We're happy to see you. What's in here? Evidently everyone has one on their table as well. We got to say congratulations on the movie. I mean it's been getting great reviews and it's about a married couple, lovers and they -- what attra attracted you to this role. They cheat on each other. You couldn't get your head around it. Hard to get my head around. They think they need something else and each find that and then they find their way back. I think, you know, I mean, we all experience, all of us that have stayed married, experience that it's not always the same when you wake up in the morning. Some waxing and waning happens. So I think that often we go off to look at what -- for what lights us up and sadly sometimes that's another person and this is a story about that and you get a little bit further down the path than you wanted to and look back and go, uh-oh. What's the cartoon character that's running and doesn't understand there's no ground underneath until he looks down. Let's see a little bit of it. I just stepped out for a bite as well actually. At the Chinese restaurant. What about you? What are you eating? I'm getting Chinese too funny enough. I like the duck. This is why -- It's pretty amazing. It's pretty amazing. Tracy, man of letters, pull Blitzer prize winning author and probably, you know, might be known for I like the duck. I can tell him that if you're still, you know, celebrating the 35th anniversary of a movie that he might get stuck with I like the duck. Speaking of which -- very nice segue, who here loves "Officer and a gentleman" like just one of -- -- The greats. Do you have a favorite memory. They warned me. That's why I gave you -- yeah, segue. Beautifully done. Was it -- tell me a little about that experience. I have no memory of that experience. No. Back to you, George. What would be great -- I had a great interview with Alan Arkin. The great thing about forgetting as you get older, hey, did you call that guy about the thing? No, I forgot. Did you pick up the thing on the way home? No, I forgot. So, no, I forgot. Oh. Well, we love you in it. It was one of those experiences that you don't really know what it's going to be, obviously when you're doing it, so you're just in the process of making a film. We were in the Puget Sound. It rains a lot up there as you know and we were, you know, doing -- having a tough shoot, just fighting the weather and we made the film and the studio really didn't know what they had and so they weren't even really going to release it but then I think a strike happened and they decided they had to go with what they had, so Taylor hatford always believed in it, the director, but, yeah, hardly -- it almost didn't make it out there, but I guess we're all glad it did. We certainly are. We certainly are. We are. Yes, we are. I like the duck. How about that? Viewers are so there. You have to go see this movie now so that you can be totally eloquent about people having affairs with their spouses. Exactly. You know what, the movie is "The lovers," check out Debra winger in the movie. It stars in theaters right now

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.