Transcript for Deep freeze hits the Midwest, targets the Northeast

A lot more coming up. We want to get to that arctic blast sparking winter weather warnings, record lows are now in the forecast and ABC's Linzie Janis is in Minneapolis where the temperatures are dropping. Good morning, Linzie. Reporter: Good morning, Michael. Winter's first big freeze is here in the midwest and headed towards the northeast here in Minneapolis, the snow flurries in the air. The thermometer says 0 but feels like 6 and feels like tomorrow will drop to zero. My hands are already in pain. There are winter storm warnings in effect across the midwest today. Some areas could see up to a foot of lake-effect snow. Cold and getting colder. Brace yourselves. Michael. I'm braced. I don't care how much you think you're ready for it, you never are ready for it. Ginger, how cold is it going to get? These numbers are painful. Let's start with the images that come from that same cold front. This was Fargo and dozens of accidents, thankfully on that school bus no children were there when it spun out but I wanted to just point you toward those numbers. I'll go ahead and have that arctic blast on the map. Pinks and purples hate to see. The feels like, windchill, Minneapolis, 7. Up in northern Minnesota, well below zero. But then by tomorrow morning, a place like Chicago will see falling temperatures, enough so that it only feels like 10. Detroit, 12 and then it's Saturday morning when the cold, the core or the focus of that air gets right to the northeast. The windchills will be in the teens. Even Raleigh and Nashville, 21 and 24 respectively in the deep freeze.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.