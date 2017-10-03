Transcript for How self-defense lessons helped a woman fight off her attacker

And we are back now with an incredible survival story. So many are sharing, a jogging using moves she just learned in self-defense class to save her own life when she was attacked on a run. ABC's kayna Whitworth spoke with her and joins us now from Seattle with details. Good morning, kayna. Reporter: Lara, good morning. Her story has a lot of women wondering what they would do if they found themselves in a similar situation and that's what she wants. To encourage women to take control so you can defend yourself if you have to. This morning, a shocking Instagram post sending chills and inspiration to women everywhere. It shows 36-year-old jogger Kelly here Ron safe but battered after a brutal attack while she was out for a run. As he was holding me down, you can see my result of that. Kelly was four miles into a ten-mile run in this popular Seattle park when she stopped to use a public restroom. As I was drying my hands, I became aware that something was wrong. Reporter: That's when police say this man Gary steiner a 40-year-old known sex offender assaulted her. It was a fight on the bathroom floor. All I could think was not today. Expletive. Reporter: You're screaming. Screaming. I was screaming. Reporter: Take a look at these red lines. Her body worn gps showing her frantic attempts to get away from steiner. I was able to pull myself out through the front of the stall because that -- and that door was jammed so -- Kind of went underneath. I felt like I was going to lose consciousness but I got another surge of adrenaline and I reached for the door and I was able to get out. Reporter: Herron says self-defense lessons saved her. She fought back with tactics she had just learned three weeks earlier. I learned put hard bones in soft fleshy places so I just starting beating the side of his head with the side of my hand. Reporter: Jordan says he's been teaching for more than 20 years. This is one of the most surreal things I have ever kind of seen in the four years I've been running this workshop. It's very inspiring and overwhelming and humbling. Reporter: One survey suggests 43% of women experience some sort of harassment while running. And self-defense can give women the power they need if harassment turns into something worse. Be loud and fight like a savage. She did that. Yes, she did. Reporter: Her honor now says she feels empowered writing on Instagram my face is stitched, my body is bruised but my spirit is intact. What did police tell you when they got here. That I did an awesome job and that I did pretty good number on his face. Reporter: Now, she kept him locked in a bathroom until police arrived and this morning that man is now facing potential charges. Attempted rape and assault. Wow. Kayna, the self-defense instructor said there are four things all women should remember. What are they? Reporter: Yes, so he says self-defense is mental just as much as physical. Trust your intuition and then be loud. Fight with everything you have. And respond immediately, don't let the situation get out of control and lastly, you don't have to punch, again, he says hit with an open hand reiterating putting those hard bones in soft fleshy places. Hard bone, soft place, kayna, so glad she's okay, thank you for those tips.

