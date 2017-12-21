-
Now Playing: Timeline of the NYC truck attack
-
Now Playing: Car slams into pedestrians in Melbourne
-
Now Playing: Confusion in aftermath of Melbourne car-ramming incident
-
Now Playing: The 2017 holiday season stats you didn't know
-
Now Playing: Celebrity trainer shares full-body Tabata interval workout
-
Now Playing: Calif. police search for possible serial shooter
-
Now Playing: What to expect when flying for Christmas
-
Now Playing: Evacuation orders lifted in California after wildfires
-
Now Playing: Behind the scenes at the holiday episodes of 'Black-ish,' 'The Goldbergs' and 'The Middle'
-
Now Playing: 98 Degrees performs 'Seasons of Love' on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Chef Alex Guarnaschelli shares original holiday dessert recipes on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Katy Perry makes 9-year-old cancer survivor's wish come true
-
Now Playing: Fashion designer Christian Siriano shares the inspiration behind his iconic gowns
-
Now Playing: Whoopi Goldberg hosts a holiday party for 50 foster kids
-
Now Playing: Expert tips on how to curb your sugar intake around the holidays
-
Now Playing: How to score the best last-minute Christmas deals
-
Now Playing: Christmas could be a boon to movie industry
-
Now Playing: 37-year-old charged with stalking Katy Perry
-
Now Playing: Apple hit with lawsuit after saying it slows down older iPhone models
-
Now Playing: Woman arrested after missing baby found alive