Transcript for Demi Lovato gets slimed at Kid's Choice Awards

set for me. You're welcome, work husband. Thank you. Time for "Pop news." Should I take it from here? You want me to take it from here? We're going to start off with the kids choice awards. The slime was gushing. Demi Lovato took the stage to introduce her new movie. Oh, my gosh. It wasn't cool for long. She was coated in the green goo. Looks like she got some in her mouth. It's a good thing to get slimed. And she wasn't the only one. Kevin hart got slimed during his acceptance speech. He was being named favorite villain for playing snowball. In "The secret life of pets." Host John Cena slimed the whole audience before sliming himself. Female singer, Selena Gomez. I tried to convince the producers to let me slime you. How much would you pay to see that? The crew has my back. That would be a good "Gma" fund raiser. I think so, too. Let's move on to the next story. Slime him. Get ready to feel old, everybody. Monday Marx the 25th anniversary of "My cousin Vinny." The production team is revealing new details about Marissa Tomei's famous courtroom scene. The 327 didn't come out until 1962. However. Those memorable moments when her character just expertly rattles off the automotive knowledge in the middle of the courtroom. It almost didn't happen. The screen writer says the studio originally wanted to cut her character from the movie. What? No way. They intended to give the lines about the cars to pesci's character, Vinny. The screenwriter persisted. The rest is history. Would have been interesting to give him the biological clock is ticking. I used to have a Long Island accent. When I get angry, there it is. Show us. Talk to my mother. That's frightening. I don't want to talk about it anymore. Can you do coffee talk? Paula jumps back in her seat. My husband does the same thing. Oh, my gosh. And forget about Charles in charge. We now have Charlotte in charge. Duchess Kate is apparently revealing telling details about the royal house hold. A fellow mother said Kate confided in her that Charlotte is growing up fast and rules the roost. She's taking notes from grandma, queen Elizabeth. She and her brother, prince George, are said to be very good friends. And finally, a match made in celebrity heaven. Adele and Elmo. Or as we like to call them, adelemo. Elmo went on a television show in Australia. Elmo loves you with all his heart. Elmo wants to sing with you. Adele was in Australia. And Elmo posted the results on Instagram with this caption saying, she made Elmo's dreams come true. How cool is that. In the remaining tech seconds. Can you say in a Long Island accept thank you for watching "Gma," we'll see you all next weekend. We'll' you all next week end. Have great day, everybody. That's incredible. Announcer: Live from wcvb-tv

