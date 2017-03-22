Transcript for Democrats grill Supreme Court nominee in confirmation hearing

President trump's supreme court nominee also facing a battle on capitol hill. Democrats grilling judge Neal Gorsuch for ten hours on Tuesday in a high stakes hearing. ABC's Terry Moran is at the supreme court and joins us now with the latest. Good morning, Terry. Reporter: Day two they'll keep him on the griddle trying to portray him as too friendly to corporations, too tangled up in partisan Republican politics and beholden to president trump but Gorsuch very calmly and firmly says I'm my own man. After a second day of testimony, nc Neal Gorsuch standing firm. I can't guarantee you more than I'm a fair judge but I can promise you absolutely nothing less. Reporter: Senators wasting no time hitting him on president trump again. Is the president's national security determinations, are those reviewable by the court? Senator, no man is above the law. Reporter: And again. Did he ever ask you to overrule row V Quaid? No. What would you have done if van gundy asked? I would have walked out the door. How would you feel if he ca called you a so-called judge. When anyone criticizes the honesty and motives after a federal judge, well, I find that disheartening. I find that demoralizing. Anyone including the president of the United States. Anyone is anyone. Reporter: But just hours later the president weighing in at a Washington, D.C. Dinner for GOP lawmakers. Somebody said I should not criticize judges. Okay, I'll criticizes judges. Reporter: That is a first when a nominee is taking incoming fire not just from senators of the other party but from the guy who nominated them. So far it looks so far like judge Gorsuch is emerging unscathed and on his way. Terry Moran, thanks very much.

