Transcript for New details and images emerge as parents face abuse charges

But we are going to turn to the new details about the parents of those 13 children, the parents are now charged with torture and abuse after allegedly starving and shackling the kids. We are seeing new images of their depravity as they lived a reclusive life in Texas before they moved to California. We have more from Marci Gonzalez. Reporter: Good morning, Paula and Dan. You can see the balloons, stuffed animals, mementos of love left by neighbors who say they had no idea what was happening inside this house. This morning, a glimpse beyond these walls that authorities say hid the systemic torture parents inflicted on 12 of their 13 children for years. Investigators finding dozens of DVDs and unopened toys, a chilling contrast to the world of alleged torment investigators say was carried out by David and Louise turpin. New horrific details still surfacing. It feels from our perspective we're looking into a pit and don't know where the bottom is. Reporter: The district attorney saying the abuse began in Texas. Getting concerned at that point something is going on over there or something is not right. Reporter: The family leaving signs of the alleged horrific conditions authorities say the children were forced to live in moving from one house to another, both reportedly left with sludge caked tubs and rooms smeared with human filth. It was just nasty, stuff all over the walls. Reporter: The district attorney saying the alleged torture abuse and forced imprisonment for which they have pleaded not guilty to a combined 75 charges intensified once they moved to California in 2010 combing through hundreds of the siblings' journals saying more charges could be filed. Louise's sister sharing her feelings with daily mail TV. Her and David are both dead to me and I hope they NER breathe air outside of a prison. Reporter: The siblings ages 2 to 29's physical conditions are slowly improving but their emotional recovery will be slow. The first stage of their introduction to the outside world. Reporter: And doctors say the close bond those siblings share will help with that recovery. Donations are pouring in for them with more than $60,000 raised so far. Dan and Paula. A long road ahead for those kids. Thank you very much, Marci. We appreciate it.

