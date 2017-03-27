New details on relationship between former teacher and missing student

More
Newly-uncovered deleted email drafts between Tad Cummins, 50, and Elizabeth Thomas, 15, showed a romantic relationship between the two, according to investigators.
4:32 | 03/27/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New details on relationship between former teacher and missing student

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46395069,"title":"New details on relationship between former teacher and missing student","duration":"4:32","description":"Newly-uncovered deleted email drafts between Tad Cummins, 50, and Elizabeth Thomas, 15, showed a romantic relationship between the two, according to investigators.","url":"/GMA/video/details-relationship-teacher-missing-student-46395069","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.