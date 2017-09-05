Transcript for Dierks Bentley could perform at your block party with 'GMA'

We're so excited to bring out our special surprise. Who is going to help with another big announcement? He's doing it right now for us. Come on out, multiplatinum country superstar, Dierks Bentley. Hi, buddy. Good to see you. You're about to kick off a big world tour. We got a huge summer lined up so fun out on the road. Some great other bands, really fun summer. And one of your stops on "Gma." Yeah. A special surprise. Summer of block party teaming up with king's hawaiian and "Gma" to find out who throws the best block party. My band will show up, whoever wins and play a concert in their hometown in I have details this. Is really important. You have -- you have to submit a photo or short video of a previous block party you've had, tell us in 200 words why "Gma," king's hawaiian and Dierks should help you throw the ultimate block party. All you need to do is go to goodmorningamerica.com/block party to find out those details. I have one question. Am I eligible. You're going to submit a video? What town are we going to. Coming here to New York. You're coming right back doing a concert. Speakers right here and party is already going on with these guys. Absolutely. We're so fortunate to have you as a part of this. Thank you, man. It's so fun. I had a chance to play two years ago and it was such a great series. So great. The lineup is amazing so this will be fun with a little twist on it taking it out of New York and taking it to someone's hometown. Excited to see where we wind up. Could be your hometown. Getting in the block party

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.