Disney's 'Magic of Storytelling' campaign and 'shelfie' donation

Forty thousand new books were donated in the campaign that aims to give away a million books by the end of March.
0:48 | 02/04/18

Disney's 'Magic of Storytelling' campaign and 'shelfie' donation

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

