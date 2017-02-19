Transcript for District of Columbia area mansion engulfed in flames

levies over the next qume couple of days. A fast-moving fire engulfing a home in suburban Washington, D.C. A home with diplomatic connections. Firefighters had difficulties containing the blaze. Adrienne Bankert tells us why. Reporter: This mansion fire could be seep for more than seven miles away. Dozens of firefighters coming out to combat this inferno. At times, struggling for access to water. The this morning, investigators trying to determine the cause of this braise at a multimillion dollar mansion in the D.C. Airy. Within minutes, fully engulfed. Towers of flames shooting high above the home. The thick black plume of smoke visible for miles. This mansion a mile from CIA head quarters, reportedly occupied by embassy staff of the United Arab Emirates. It was amazing how quickly it spread throughout the house. Reporter: The call for help just before 8:00 A.M. Saturday morning. By the time firefighters arrived --? The fire has gone through the roof. Sounds like propane let loose through the house. Reporter: Wals collapsing. Forcing firefighters out of the the home. This will be a defensive operation. Reporter: Efforts to extinguish the flames hindered by limited access to water. Unable to supply water at this time. I'm going to have to shut you down until I get water. Reporter: The fire burning for three hours. The people inside and two dogs escaping safely. When listening to the radio communications, there was a hydrant less than a quarter of a mile from the home. There may have been difficulty getting the tankers position Ed nearby. The large home is a total loss. Paula? Dan? So frustrating for the firefighters. You can hear it in their voices. Absolutely. Thank you very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.