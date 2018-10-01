Transcript for New docuseries gives rare look inside Tom Brady's life

Thank you, robin. Now a rare look behind the scenes at the life of Tom Brady. The patriots quarterback, well, he is the star of a new documentary series called "Tom vs. Time" and Paula Faris has more. This is it access never expected from Tom Brady who is an ultra private person. In this docu-series we're getting a rare glimpse into his personal life but it's all coming at the same type as reports of strife in his professional life. If you're going to compete against me you better be willing to give up your life because I'm giving up mine. Reporter: In the upcoming "Tom vs. Time" docu-series airing on Facebook watch, the five-time super bowl winning quarterback for the new England patriots invites fans behind the scenes of his life off of the gridiron. Don't want to make sacrifices but when you have a family you do. Reporter: In the newly released trailers viewers see Tom Brady playing with his kids interacting with fans, even working out alongside his glom use supermodel wife Gisele but while the 40-year-old quarterback would prefer to be focusing on the playoffs, it's an explosive ESPN report detailing an alleged power struggle between Tom Brady, his coach Bill Belichick and team owner Robert Kraft that's making headlines. Detailing reported clashes over Brady's longtime trainer Alex Guerrero's role in the organization. Everyone has different truth based on their perspective. Reporter: Speaking out defending his relationship with his longtime coach. Coach Belichick has been such a great coach and mentor and I certainly could never accomplish anythi in a sport without, you know, everything that he's taught me. Reporter: Okay, so what are the patriots saying about the ESPN report? Well, Brady, Belichick and Kraft issued this joint statement refuting it saying, quote, for the past 18 years the three of us have enjoyed a good working relationship. They're highly exaggerated or flat out inaccurate. A rare statement from the three of them. Back to this ESPN report there is a sense this could be the end of the holy Trinity, Brady, Belichick and Kraft? As long as they're winning I think they have a chance to stick together. I'm pretty sure they always haven't gotten along. This series, I'm a mart of the religion of sports with Gotham and Tom and I have had a chance to see some of it. For somebody who thinks he knows Tom Brady, I'm like, wow. It's amazing. Made me appreciate beating him even more in the super bowl. Oh! Because when you see it you'll be like, man, this guy works hard so he's never beaten in any professional or personal way. Don't try to clean it up. Don't take the broom out of my hand. Let me clean it up. It really is something to see behind the scenes with Tom Brady and his wife and access is something you never see. I was surprised he allowed to do it. A six-part series that will air after the patriots season which could end in February, first Sunday. In the super bowl, who knows. Thank you. That was awesome.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.