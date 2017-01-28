Transcript for Donald Trump Hosts British Leader Theresa May in Washington

We are talking politics, busy schedule for president trump. A roster of phone calls with world leaders have young Russian president Vladimir Putin. He hasn't stopped since he started. All the talk now into action. Signing an executive order banning citizens of seven countries from entering the U.S. Designed to protect the nation from terrorists who want to enter the country. Trump supporters handling the move but look at the front cover of "The New York daily news" showing a tear falling from the eye of lady liberty with the headline, closing the golden door. ABC's David Wright starts off our team coverage from Washington for us this morning. Hi, David. Reporter: Good morning, Paula. Good morning, Tom. Quite a few headlines to cover. President trump expected to have that phone call with Vladimir Putin. A lot of interest in that call for obvious reasons and comes in the midst of a whirlwind of meetings and fouphone calls in which the new administration is trying to reset America's place in the world. One big change ushered in during the president's visit to the Pentagon to swear in his new defense secretary, a sweeping new executive order that imposes new limits on who will be allowed to enter the U.S. Trump suspended almost all refugee admissions for four months and banned some Syrian refugees indefinitely. We all know what that means, protection of the nation from foreign terrorists' entry into the United States. That's big stuff. Reporter: The executive order specifically mentions the September 11th terror attacks to justify suspending Visa entry for seven countries with predominantly Muslim populations, but Saudi Arabia where 15 of the 9/11 hijackers were from is not on the list, neither is Turkey or Egypt, all countries where the trump organization does business. The order also calls for more rigorous vetting of all immigrants and visitors to the U.S. Though trump told cbn news he'd be inclined to make an exception for Christian refugees from Muslim countries. If you are a Christian in Syria, it was impossible, very, very -- at least very, very tough to get into the united States. We are going to help them. Reporter: Senate minority leader chuck Schumer tweeted there are tears running down the cheeks of the statue of liberty. He's shrinking the American greatness. We don't discriminate on the basis of religion. It's unconstitutional. It's un-american and we believe it's unjust. Reporter: The president is at pangs to reassure America's closest allies. It's a great honor to have Winston Churchill back. Posing with the British prime minister back. Reporter: Posting in front of the bust that president Obama removed from the oval office. We pledge this lasting support to this most special relationship. Reporter: Prime minister Theresa may showed she's a quick study on how to build a special relationship with trump. I'm delighted to be able to congratulate you on what was a stunning election victory. Reporter: Well, today the leaders France, Germany, Japan and Australia get their first calls from the president. He also spoke for more than an hour with the president of Mexico, both of them agreed not to say any more for the time being about who will pay for that wall but it's his phone call today with Vladimir Putin that's got a lot of people curious, a lot of people would love to be listening in, Paula. Yeah, David. I know that this is expected to be the first phone call since the inauguration, between trump and Putin that we know of. What are you learning about this call? Reporter: Well, the call takes place at noon, vice president Mike pence will be on the extension. We don't expect any bombshells. Trump indicated it's too soon to talk about lifting sanctions that were imposed after the annexation of crimea. Paula. Thank you very much for your reporting this morning, David.

