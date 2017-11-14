Transcript for Donald Trump Jr. communicated with WikiLeaks, sources say

More now on the revelation that Donald Trump Jr. Exchanged private messages with wikileaks during the campaign. Pierre Thomas has more joins us from Washington. Good morning, Pierre. Reporter: Robin, good morning. That's right today new allegations that trump's son don junior was in contact with not just the Russians, but another adversary against Hillary Clinton, wikileaks. New words this morning that Donald Trump Jr. Was directly communicating with wikileaks. Communication that apparently had direct cause and effect. On October 12th in the final stretch of the campaign, wikileaks wrote don junior say, great to see you and your dad talking about our publications. Wikileaks encouraged trump to tell his father to mention their link in their tweets. 15 minutes later then candidate Donald Trump tweet, very little pickup by the dishonest media of incredible information provided by wikileaks. So dishonest. Rigged system. Within two days don junior tweeted out the link. Throughout the election Donald Trump repeatedly made known his fondness for wikileaks which released a spate of damaging e-mails to his opponent in the presidential race Hillary Clinton. We have to go back to wikileaks. Oh, wikileaks. Reporter: But wikileaks had been identified by the intelligence community as being a surrogate for the Russian government. Publishing damaging information hacked by the Kremlin stolen by the DNC and Clinton chairman John podesta. Time to call it out for what it really is, a nonstate hostile intelligence service often abetted by state actors like Russia. Reporter: Trump junior's exchange began in September of last year during the final stretch of the campaign. Wikileaks contacting the son asking him about an anti-Trump website which was about to be launched. Don junior responded the leadership including Steve Bannon, Kelly Anne Conway and Jared Kushner and if your father loses we think it's more interesting if he does not concede and spends time challenging the media. Don junior did not respond to that message. Don junior not only expressed a willingness to accept the help of the Russian government in that meeting at trump tower but here you have him in communication privately, secretly with wikileaks. Reporter: Don junior and his attorney downplayed the wikileaks revelation. Don junior tweeting here's the entire exchange of messages with wikileaks mwith my whopping responses he says leaked by congress. A lot to talk to with Dan

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.