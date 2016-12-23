Transcript for Donald Trump Tweets Potential Foreign Policy

We'll bring in ABC's Matthew dowd who is in Austin and, of course, Matthew it's unprecedented tore a president-elect to be announcing potential foreign policy via Twitter. I'm curious about the content, though. That's what leads all of the raised eyebrows. What do you make of the content of his tweets? Well, Amy, we've been surprised along the way since election day that the president-elect would continue using Twitter in a manner that he was setting foreign policy goals or setting foreign policy direction but this took it to a whole other level. There is great concerns related to the nuclear arsenal that we have and the fact that the president-elect tweeted about it at about expanding it sent all kinds of people atwitter as we would say and one of the things problematic for him is that there was all kind of warnings especially from Hillary Clinton that -- when she said if a guy that you could bait with a tweet is not someone you want put in charge of the nuclear arsenal so -- in one day in one moment he combined that message. Do you make anything about the timing between what we saw from president-elect trump and Vladimir Putin? Well, I think it's interesting to me if you go back and look at all of Donald Trump's tweets, there always seems to be something that instigated a tweet that he does, something happened in the news, something he saw on television and then he tweets. I don't know. We don't obviously know for sure he was directly responding but it sure is circumstantial that Vladimir Putin says one thing and almost along the exact same lines and then he tweets but when we're in a situation where people around the world are trying to figure out where president-elect trump is going to take us the fact he has to watch his Twitter feed to figure that out is concerning. What do you think his advisers are telling him? Are these tweets strategic on the part of president-elect trump or is he just going rogue? Well, I think that is -- I think that's a very good question. I think in the aftermath his advisers say they were strategic. I don't think they are. I think this is a person if you look at his Twitter feed for -- since Twitter was invented nine years ago he has used it as a manner to communicate. I don't think it's a good exchange. He is a rogue Twitter user. All right. "Rogue one." I had to say it. Thank you, Matt dowd. Happy holidays. Thanks.

