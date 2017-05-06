Dozens of cops visit young girl's lemonade stand

More
Hannah Pasley, 3, sold lemonade to raise money to buy herself a police officer uniform.
0:30 | 06/05/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dozens of cops visit young girl's lemonade stand

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47838140,"title":"Dozens of cops visit young girl's lemonade stand","duration":"0:30","description":"Hannah Pasley, 3, sold lemonade to raise money to buy herself a police officer uniform.","url":"/GMA/video/dozens-cops-visit-young-girls-lemonade-stand-47838140","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.