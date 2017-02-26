Transcript for Dozens injured after truck smashes into New Orleans parade crowd

involving a vehicle that crashed into a crowd at a premardi gras parade in New Orleans. Adrienne Bankert is there with more. Reporter: Good morning to you, too, Paula. We're here at university medical center, 1 of 10 local hospitals where the injured are being treated. Because this happened adjacent to the parade. People were still throwing beads at the frightening scene played out. Overnight, chaos during the final week end of mardi gras. At 6:42 P.M., this gray pickup truck was seen driving on Carrollton avenue. New Orleans and north Carrollton avenue. A truck plowed into the crowd. Reporter: Some of the biggest crowds. Driver striking two cars and a dump truck. We got multiple injured. Multiple injured. Reporter: Before running over and injuring more than two dozen people. It sounded like the car was revving up the engine. I saw everyone running towards it. They're screaming get out the street. Reporter: Most of the parade watchers in the truck's path had to be sent to the hospital, some in critical condition right now. The driver, immediately arrested. We suspect that is suspect was highly intoxicated. Reporter: As ems and police officers rush to help the injured, you can see the parade marching on. Debris littering the streets, this car mangled from the collision. It happened so quickly. You didn't have time to think about it. Reporter: One of the witnesses we talked to said just feet from the truck, the driver was swerving trying to avoid people. Police are investigating. Dan? Adrienne, thank you.

