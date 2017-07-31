Transcript for Dr. Luke subpoenas Lady Gaga in defamation suit against Kesha

to our "Gma" cover story, a new twist in the legal battle between Kesha and her former producer, Dr. Luke. She's accused him of abuse. He's suing her for defamation, and his legal team now trying to bring lady gaga into the case. Diane Macedo with the details. Reporter: Just when we thought the legal battle couldn't get uglier, Dr. Luke's lawyers are now trying to force lady gaga to testify. They say she witnessed Kesha's alleged defamatory comments and urged Sony music to fire him. Lady gaga is pushing back. Fighting against being pulled into the legal fight between Kesha and music producer Dr. Luke. Lawyers served gaga with a court order over the weekend compelling her to testify in a deposition, this after they say the singer refused to submit a date. Now in a statement to variety, gaga's lawyers accuse Luke's team of attempting to manipulate the truth and exaggerating lady gaga's role. Lady gaga's team have said in a statement they have given everything that Dr. Luke's lawyers asked for and they're happy to take it on in open court if that's what it requires. Reporter: Suing Kesha for defamation after she sued him for sexual assault. Her case brought a wave of public support including from lady gaga who frequently tweeted messages of solidarity under the hashtag, free Kesha. Lady gaga has very much been in support of Kesha. It's been more than four years since she put out a record. Her career was at a complete stand still. Reporter: Kesha asked for an injunction, allowing her to release music without permission from Luke. ??? I've been a prisoner of the pain ??? Reporter: Now the singer is releasing a string of new songs and getting ready for a massive tour for her upcoming album. ??? ??? Reporter: With that spp now issued, gaga will have to set a date for appearance of three hours at a deposition and Luke's attorneys have mentioned that celebrities, plural, are being deposed in the case, so Mike and Amy, we will be staying tuned for what other big names may be called to testify. Diane, we appreciate that. Now to that incredible

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.