Transcript for Can drinking coffee help promote weight loss?

Also, in the news this morning, we're going to turn from a vacation nightmare to a coffee lover's dream drinking more than an average of three cups a day spending $14 billion a year and now "The coffee lover's diet", a new book could help you change your life. Mara schiavocampo has more. Good morning, Mara. Reporter: This could be great news. Doing this, just drinking a cup of coffee could be the best thing you do all day adding it won't just make you more alert it could also wake up your diet too burning fat, helping you stay satisfied even boosting workouts. Is this the right diet for everyone. We hit Joe New York to find out. For coffee connoisseurs a cup of Joe is no joke. It's a matter of fine taste. You say that coffee is the new red wine. It's the new red wine because there are more taste elms in coffee than in red wine. Just this tremendous number of aromas. Reporter: But according to Dr. Bob Arnot who sells coffee on his website coffee doesn't just smell good, it's good for you too. While studies have shown an association between drinking coffee and lower mortality rates, researchers haven't proven it's coffee causing those perks but Dr. Arnot recommends adding several cups of coffee to his low calorie balanced diet. First of all it's going to increase your metabolism a little bit. You know, you'll burn 100 or so more calories with the caffeine and helps to take fat out and use it during exercise. It does improve the intensity you can exercise at. Reporter: But Arnot notes some need to take their coffee with a grain of salt. If it makes you stressed, anxious or sends your heart racing scale back or switch to decaf. I always tell people be aware of your caffeine levels of what you can tolerate for those who can handle it the biggest coffee boost will be to your mood. You're just going to feel great when you're losing weight as opposed to awful. Here's to coffee. To coffee. Cheers. Cheers. Now, Dr. Arnot notes if you're going to add more coffee to your diet skip the cream and sugar. He says we're all drinking coffee wrong. The correct way to drink coffee is like this. That sounds rude. I was slurping it. He said by doing that you add air then you can taste and smell it better. I'll just keep slurping. Please do. We'll join you. Joined by ABC's senior medical contributor Dr. Jen Ashton. So, Jen, you're a new triggsist. I was slurping. Cheers to that. The book actually argues that coffee is a good idea for this weight loss program. Agree. Well, it depends. Not so fast, full disclosure, I'm a huge coffee fan but when it comes to diet it's important to remember that evidence shows any diet can work in the short term. The key is maintaining those success -- that weight love after the two-year mark. Talking about drinking black coffee which has no coffee, bring it on. Talking about -- mine is like a lot of half and half with a little coffee and then you add some sugar. You can as we just heard definitely derail -- And a bowl of ice cream? Pretty 34u67. What are the risks of drinking too much coffee? We talk about it. Worth saying again. 100%. We have to remember caffeine is a drug. It's one of the most widely used drugs in the world and as such there can be side effects. It can raise your heart rate. It can raise your blood pressure. It can potentially lead to dehydration, tremor, insomnia. Irregular heartbeats. Everyone will have a different response. I'm about three or four cups a day. Wow. Steady as a rock. But everyone's different. You do have to keep those in mind. Some people who are prone to high blood pressure let's say should be careful. What about decaf? Where do you weigh in on that. Decaf, remember, doesn't have zero caffeine. It has a lot less. Between 0 and 7 milligrams per serving based on, you know, comparative to regular caffeine. Up, much less but any drug you talk about dose and frequency. So the dose might be less but if you increase the frequency you still could be getting a lot of caffeine. All right, all right. Shall we. I say slurp away. Slurp away, America. I love it. I can't do it. I feel so -- my mom is skoaling me over the TV. We're going to cheers and throw

