Now Playing: Lottery players have chance to win two mega jackpots

Now Playing: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's African-safari birthday

Now Playing: Celebrating National Oyster Day

Now Playing: Tom Brady speaks out on aging after turning the big 4-0

Now Playing: 'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli convicted at securities fraud trial

Now Playing: Missing hiker and dog rescued after 4 days in woods

Now Playing: Dueling jackpots set to make lottery history

Now Playing: Trump begins vacation as Mueller convenes grand jury

Now Playing: Severe storms wreak havoc in Mid-Atlantic region and around US

Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Comparing Amazon's new meal kits to the competition

Now Playing: OneRepublic performs 'I Lived' in Central Park

Now Playing: Hackers release unaired episodes of HBO shows

Now Playing: Massive fire breaks out at Dubai skyscraper

Now Playing: OneRepublic performs hit song 'Counting Stars' in NYC

Now Playing: Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle celebrates 36th birthday

Now Playing: Remembering rock icons Chester Bennington and Chris Cornell

Now Playing: Chris Cornell's daughter sings 'Hallelujah' in moving tribute performance

Now Playing: OneRepublic rocks out to their hit 'Apologize'

Now Playing: Catching up with OneRepublic live on 'GMA'