Transcript for Dustin Lance Black and Mary-Louise Parker dish on 'When We Rise'

We're here with mary-louise parker, and executive producer Dustin Lance black, their powerful new ABC miniseries "When we rise" traces the 50-year history of the gay rights movement. We'll show you a clip and in it a social activist is calling her sister to share some wedding news. Deanna and I are getting mar married. I mean, depending on what the courts say. Right. Right. Well, I'd like to come. So that was mary-louise parker as Roma guy. You haven't seen the miniseries. I didn't see that part. How did this all come to be. Four years in the making. Yes. Real passion project for you? Very much so. I mean I will never forget the day that I heard ABC was interested in doing an lgbt history project. I mean ABC was the station I was allowed to watch unattended in my southern Christian conservative home, right? It's the station that's always told family stories and I thought, oh, my goodness, finally a chance to introduce my lgbt family to my southern family and I figured it's about time. It's amazing. It is amazing and bragging on you a little bit, Lance, you won an Oscar for writing "Milk." Great writing chops. My son said he won an Oscar. He looks awfully young to have won an Oscar. Agreed to your son. Let's talk about Roma guy Ritchie, lesbian, social, activist. What was it like to meet her. Such a luxury to have her there and so generous with me and feel privileged to be a part of it and feel like this story -- this is such a remarkably moving show and the deep humanity of this handsome man comes across in every frame. Every frame. You have -- you said that one day mary-louise walked out an you said who is this beautiful woman and another example of how you disappear in her roles. Is it true you didn't recognize her. This entire show she's wearing much shorter hair, right and she's gotten herself into this Roma guy persona and then -- and I would show up and you were already ready to go. I would go home and you were going to get undone. At the end of production -- I didn't even tell you this. You came walking towards me and I said, oh, my god, who is that gorgeous babe and I was like, wait. That's the actress I've had the privilege and pleasure of working with for the past few months. That's pretty nice. Mary-louise. How is this different from anything we've even on TV. I don't think we've ever seen a popularized easily accessible version of lgbt history. And it goes beyond that. I mean that's how it's being pitched and discussed right now but you got to realize it's called we, not when lgbt rise, it's called "When we rise" because it goes beyond that. These are character, these are real people who have worked for women's equality and black civil rights and for the peace movement and they understand the interconnectedness of all social justice movements and I'll say this loud and clear, one good thing about the internet is we all know that we're minorities, everyone in here is a minority in one way or another. It just depends how you slice that pie. Every single person in here has an investment in that we, in making sure our neighbors are being treated equally. Yep. So remarkable to be a part of. It really was. I just feel so ridiculously spoiled and I think honestly if it had happened and I wasn't part of it I would -- it would have just made me cry and to think -- I would have never let you not be a part of it. You were my D.R.E.A.M. Act stress for this. Remember when we did long-time companion and seemed so monumentally ground-breaking it at the time and to think this is happening now and he had the wisdom and the perspicacity to put it in a venue, ABC, where people will see it and the lesbian story which really hasn't been told on certainly not the way it intersections with, you know, gay men and the AIDS crisis, it's just -- it's an event and I hope people will see it in any possible way -- I love what -- If they make it an event. Sit down with your friends. What Lance said that happens to be one sort of facet of the characters but that's a layer. These are stories about people. It's everyone. It's everyone. Really looking forward to seeing it and you're getting married. Yes. To a diver. I was a diver. Tom Daley. That's right. He got me this sweater. That's why I'm wearing this sweater. Hi, Tom. Congratulations, we'll be rooting for you. And rooting for this project and love seeing you as always. Thank you so much. Best to the kid, family. Check it out, "When we rise" premieres Monday at 9:00 P.M. Eastern right here on ABC.

