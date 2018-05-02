Transcript for Eagles fans celebrate in the streets after Super Bowl win

I love seeing the post with the fans getting excited. Thousands of fans flooded philly streets overnight. Some of those celebrations getting rowdy. I don't know what you would expect other than that. Gio Benitez is there. These fans were very excited about their first super bowl win in philly. Reporter: They were, Michael. Good morning to you. I got here at 1:00 A.M. It felt like the party was just getting started here. Like you said, perhaps some fans got a little too rowdy. We're in front of Macy's. These dors were just completely smashed. The windows smashed. You have glass everywhere. Okay? I want to show you this video. The crowds were massive. Thousands and thousands of people were out here. But there's another piece of video. That shows all of the chaos. That was happening in some parts of Philadelphia. Okay the. You had cars that were set on fire. People were sliding down these poles. And over at the Ritz Carlton, video of this. People climbed on top of the awning and that awning actually collapsed. So they got some injuries there. You see that collapse right there. You had some injuries. Thankfully, no deaths. Back out here live. You can see how proud people are, fly, eagles fly. The city is proud. That victory parade is scheduled some time this week. Perhaps right here in front of city hall. Michael? Thank you, G oirks.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.