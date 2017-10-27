Transcript for East coast braces for powerful storm

a mystery, a powerful storm forming off the coast of Florida. Expected to slam the entire east coast with pounding rain and strong winds over the weekend and ginger is tracking the system and, ginger, we're also going to see the first big snowfall of the season already? It's already started, Michael. Two storms actually combining so we have this group of thunderstorms that's off central America that will combine with what did this inminnesota, blinding snow there, the visibility near zero, more than 8 1/2 inches and even bringing cold enough air to take Boulder, Colorado, who was in the 70s and 80s, 24, 36 hours ago into snow so the cold air certainly is present but that's going to come together with this low and by Saturday, south Florida could see 2 to 4 inches of rain as it moves up the coast, heavy rains from New York up through new England, a lot of these places need the heavy rain but not up to 6 inches falling very quickly, western Connecticut into Massachusetts and finally not just that but Monday morning flight delays possible thanks to huge wind gusts on the back end of this system, everybody.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.