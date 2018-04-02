Transcript for Easy Super Bowl party food ideas

It's super bowl Sunday. It's not too late to whip up some food from the party. Roxanne joins us. Let's start with the Buffalo popcorn. Yes. Super simple to do at home. Pop popcorn and put different spices on it. It's spicy I'm warning you. Oh, my gosh. I told you. Franks red hot Buffalo sauce and a little blue cheese drizzle. It's hot. I told you. This is a root beer braise ginger scale I don't know wing. I like it. The Buffalo sauce of the popcorn. And we did a root beer glaze on the wings. For our new England fans a lobster roll. We pronounce that lobsta. Okay. Then we have our philly cheese stake for eagles fans. Paula is back from taking a knee. Then you cook the bacon and drizzle the whole thing on. Be the man and go try it. Nope. Thank you Roxanne. Great to have you. Have water nearby.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.