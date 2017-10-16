Transcript for Ed Sheeran posts photo of broken arm after bicycle accident

and she'll give us a little "Pop news." I miss you guys. We are beginning with some serious news from Ed sheeran. The 26-year-old singer sharing this photo of a broken arm on his Facebook page just an hour ago writing I've been in a bit of a bicycle accident. Sheerine goes on to say waiting for medical advice which may affect some of his upcoming shows in his divide world tour. All of us here at "Gma" are wishing him a speedy recovery. You always feel bad when someone says it will affect you. We should be worrying about the arm. Sorry, guys. I know. He was just here. Yeah. He was just here, yeah. Bono had a bike injury, same -- So did the scary book -- Stephen king. Sorry. I just hit George. Next, Jimmy Kimmel live kicks off a week-long residency in Brooklyn tonight back in Jimmy's hometown borough. His team sent us this clip where he and Paul Shaffer host their own talk show. Our first guest wearing a pink skirt. Your name? How are you doing. Hi. I'm doing well. What is you name. Aliza Holland. Ladies and gentlemen, Aliza. ??? Okay. Yeah. Jimmy welcomes a-list guests including Howard Stern, Tracy Morgan, Arnold schwarzenegger and tonight's show features Amy Schumer and LCD sound system. Yeah, back in Brooklyn. Amazing lineup. And finally "American idol" judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel riching are scouring the country for the next star. They headed to New Orleans for the second set of auditions in the city taking some time to live it up in the big easy. Richie, Bryan and Perry hopping on a float and cruising flew the French quarter with a brass band no less while tossing beads to the crowd and it continues. They continental make them earn those beads. No, no. Appropriate TV, right? Okay. Whoops. Pop-up auditions have been announced. At her witness tour in Nashville on Wednesday. All right. Want to hit me again? There she goes. I'm a physical person when I laugh, when I get frustrated about a word I can't find. If oyou're sitting close you're fair game. Up next big changes coming

