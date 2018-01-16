Transcript for Edgar Ramirez on how he transformed into Gianni Versace

We have a great guest we'll bring to the table. Speaks five languages, yes, I said five. Considered becoming a journalist before becoming an actor and now he's starring in "American crime stories" "Versace." Please welcome Edgar Ramirez. Thank you for being here. Because we know, you know, seemed like you were under the weather and saw something on social media. A photo. Wondered what was going on. That's Jr. Understatement. I was hit by the strongest flu. It was like a truck, man, it really put me -- it was right after the night of the premiere for "Versace" in L.A. Like during the careening I was having the chills. What are you drinking? Argentinean, South American tea that you pour right into the thing and -- yeah, I don't know how to explain this. Yeah, yeah. George is the only man that looks at a picture saying what are you drinking. I'm like, what are you wearing? That's a whole different story. In this you worked closely with Ricky martin. Yes. Were you a big "Living la Vida loca" fan. Sure. I went to the concert. Amazing artist and a great pride for, you know, the Latino community everywhere. One of my best friends and, yeah -- Was he a best friend before this. We were very close before, yeah. I thought that was an old picture of "Versace." Yeah, that's me. Guys, if you haven't -- Wow. When you see Edgar as Gianni Versace, it is unbelievable. We all were just blown away. Thank you. By your performance and your embodiment. The transformation, what was that undertaking like for you. Yeah, well, you know, I didn't do it alone. I mean I had a great team, you know, makeup artists and hairdressers -- hairstylist and my wig makers. It was a whole team effort to get to that place. I have never worn prosthetics before so that was an experience because it always feels so foreign when you put it on for the first time it was really nervous, actually the first day when I put it on and I was walking on stage I was freaking out and Ryan Murphy if I helped me out. Edgar, I've done it before. No worry, it looks fake, I can't feel my head. You know, and then I couldn't touch it. It was itchy. It T I was really nervous but then I adapted to it. This is a story that was in the news many people have heard of it. You actually shot in Gianni Versace's mansion. What was that like? Was it eerie? Was it helpful. I think it was helpful for everyone, not only the cast but everyone involved because we could -- we started there actually we started with the destination, that was the first scene so it really helped us to get all the energy and, listen, we showed on those steps shall the steps where he was killed, I mean right there so the energy was there but there was a moment that we were shooting maybe four scenes at the same time and then I remember that at the end of the day we were all, you know like regrouping and then realized that that house was built for creativity and for people to realize their creative dreams and then in a way I think we were able to bring for a moment to bring back that creativity to that house so it was kind of like a celebration of, you know, dreams and creative thinking, it was beautiful. I mean and we wanted to see it that way. I tell you what, a lot of people can't wait to see this. Uncanny resemblance and the assassination of Gianni Versace premieres Wednesday on FX.

