Elisabeth Moss on making 'The Handmaid's Tale'

More
Moss appears on "Popcorn With Peter Travers" to talk about her new series "The Handmaid's Tale."
17:30 | 05/24/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Elisabeth Moss on making 'The Handmaid's Tale'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47606729,"title":"Elisabeth Moss on making 'The Handmaid's Tale'","duration":"17:30","description":"Moss appears on \"Popcorn With Peter Travers\" to talk about her new series \"The Handmaid's Tale.\"","url":"/GMA/video/elisabeth-moss-making-handmaids-tale-47606729","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.