Elon Musk teases New York-to-DC hyperloop

Musk's company said it received "verbal support from key government decision-makers" for plans to build a route that could cut travel between the two cities to just 29 minutes.
1:30 | 07/21/17

Transcript for Elon Musk teases New York-to-DC hyperloop

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

