{"id":48767954,"title":"Elon Musk teases New York-to-DC hyperloop","duration":"1:30","description":"Musk's company said it received \"verbal support from key government decision-makers\" for plans to build a route that could cut travel between the two cities to just 29 minutes.","url":"/GMA/video/elon-musk-teases-york-dc-hyperloop-48767954","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}