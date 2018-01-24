Eugene Levy and Dan Levy dish on 'Sc**tt's Creek' live on 'GMA'

More
The father-son team open up about the new season.
4:51 | 01/24/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Eugene Levy and Dan Levy dish on 'Sc**tt's Creek' live on 'GMA'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52568388,"title":"Eugene Levy and Dan Levy dish on 'Sc**tt's Creek' live on 'GMA'","duration":"4:51","description":"The father-son team open up about the new season. ","url":"/GMA/video/eugene-levy-dan-levy-dish-sctts-creek-live-52568388","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.