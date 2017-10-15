Transcript for More evacuations in Northern California as wildfires kill 40

We start with the latest on those historic and deadly wildfires in California, being fueled by dry conditions. The death toll is rising. And many more families are being forced to evacuate their homes. It's the now been a week since if fires broke out. Almost 900 firefighters on the front lines trying to contain them. Getting an upper hand here. The heavy moek in northern California now visible from space. We have imagery from nasa. Here's what we know this morning. 16 large fires are burning. 5700 structures have been destroyed. 100,000 people have been evacuated. At least 40 fatalities as the deadliest wildfires in California history rage on. The conditions today will not be favorable. More wind and low humidity. Rob is standing by with the pore cast. We begin with Linzie Janis on the ground in petaluma. Reporter: Good morning, Dan and Paula. Firefighters working overnight, trying to tackle these infernos. Strong and erratic winds causing one of the toughest 24 hour periods since this started. Dozens of helicopters like the one behind me flying constant missions. Dropping water and retardant on the fires trying to slow them down. Firefighters innen all-out battle. Let me get her feet. Let me get her feet. Reporter: Fierce winds causing fresh fire storms. As an army of aircraft wage war of the flames from above, desperately trying to protect homes and wineries. We have had a lot of erratic winds. Reporter: On the ground, 10,000 firefighters tested by volatile conditions. This bulldozer taking down trees and brush so the fire will stop. The fires forcing new emergency evacuations. Police waking up residents hours before dawn on Saturday. Sew moment that county sheriff's office. Mandatory evacuation order. Leave your home. Reporter: Chaos and panic. It was scary. People were running out of their houses, knocking on the neighbors' doors. Wake up, you have to leave. Reporter: As hundreds scrambled to get out. Only to find themselves in a traffic jam. 100,000 people forced out of their home since the disaster began a week ago. The constant stress become too much. You worry about where everyone is. I go to work every day concerned. But, hey, it's okay. We're all together. Reporter: This morning, the death toll climbing to at least 40 people. This is truly one of the greatest, if not the greatest tragedy that California has ever faced. Reporter: Over the last week, two million gallons of retardant dropped on these fires. The nunns fire raging out of control here. Just 15% contained. But two other major fires, including the one that devastated the city of Santa Rosa, now more than 45% contained. That's a lot of progress. Dan and Paula? Indeed, Linzie, thank you.

