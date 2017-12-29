Transcript for Exclusive 1st look at season 22 of 'The Bachelor'

Get ready, bachelor nation, the debut is days away. Arie opening up about looking for love. His painful breakup on "The bachelorette" and the show's most romantic season yet. Take a look. The new bachelor isn't so new to bachelor nation. He's out. The race car driver made his primetime debut@ falling for Emily Maynard on "The bachelorette" making it to the final two vying for Emily's heart. I think I realize that I love you. Reporter: Hoping to find a happily ever after. I'm sorry. Reporter: Instead left emotionally devastated when she turned him down right at th final moment and confessing now in a new "People" TV interview. The last time I was in love with that was with Emily. Reporter: Revealing it took much more time than anyone thought to get over the bachelorette. When I met Emily I knew I had strong feelings and those grew and that was the first time where I knew that I was ready to get married. I wasn't really over her for a long time. Reporter: Now he's here for the right reasons ready to find love for a number of women vying for roses and his heart. Thousands signed up to meet him. This could be the start of something amazing and this could be our love story. Reporter: Just days away now. Bachelor nation, I hope you're getting ready for one of the most romantic seasons in history. I'm in a sea of beautiful women and they could possibly get mad at me but I don't care. It's far more important for me to step on someone's toes than to lose the opportunity and walk away and say, pacific northwest what if. Hi. Hi. What we do know -- There's going to be drama. It's part of it. I'm really interested to see what happened on the other side of things because there was some drama and I think I probably only know half the story. Reporter: And, yes, he does fall in love with not one but two women. I didn't know I was capable of having strong feelings and being in love with more than one person but that happened and so the end was really difficult for me. Things are getting heated. The new issue of people is now on newsstands nationwide and for more video go to the people TV app, "The bachelor" premieres Monday night, January 1st at 8 eastern and Arie will join us live in times square on Tuesday

