Transcript for Exclusive first look at 'Jersey Shore' cast's TV reunion

Friday morning and welcome back to Adrienne Bankert with a little "Pop news." I had so much fun this week. I know you're a big "Jersey shore" fan, George. No reaction there. So, our first story is an exclusive first look at the cast of "Jersey shore" reuniting for "Reunion road trip's return to Jersey shore." Still all about that gtl lifestyle. What am I going to wear? Except there's level, gym is now gym in my home. Tanning is now spray tanning. And laundry, now you send it out. Oh, yeah, because he's come up. Big time. Started from the bottom that we here. All right, that was Pauly D., he's going to be back along with castnates, j-woww, snooki and the situation. I know, everybody will be watching. My DVR is already set. Thank you. For the Selby Drummond tolar eclipse the following day. "Dancing with the stars" pros Maks and PETA spending what looks like their honeymoon in Italy and left their 7-month-old son chai and stealing away for a smooch as Mr. And Mrs. It's also a buddymoon. Maks' brother and the maid of honor and her husband joining in. That's a thing now. A buddymoon. Would you do it if you would do it over? No. Absolutely not. I don't know how I feel like. A buddymoon to Italy is the thing to do. You steal away when you can. Hang ow with the buddies during the day and the baby by night. Finally heading to your local convenience store could get you more than a lottery ticket. You could win a magic moment. Channing Tatum showing off his moves in statesville. Magically the movie turns on and Beatrice enjoying a little dance with magic Mike, Channing Tatum himself. She said we're going to party. Who is enjoying that more? I think Beatrice got better moves. Beatrice is putting it down. You know, she was really into it and I don't blame her and, hey, do you, do you, Beatrice. Aim going to a gas station and see if he shows up. He was on a road trip and made her night, maybe her year. You made our day. Thank you so much. We move on to a consumer

